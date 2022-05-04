Suspect sought in fatal weekend shooting on Rockdale in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend on the city's west side.

The suspect fired shots into a house in the 13500 block of Rockdale around 10:56 p.m. Sunday, fatally wounding a 36-year-old woman, authorities said in a statement.

"A light-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze, believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, was seen leaving the location at the time of the incident," a release said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.