Feds fight to jail 'most dangerous individual in Metro Detroit'

Detroit — Federal officials seized weapons and destructive devices from a paroled Islamic State “soldier” in Detroit but waited almost a year to alert a judge or try to send him back to prison despite public safety concerns.

The materials, including knives, bayonets and road spikes, were found in June as court officials searched the home of Sebastian Gregerson, aka Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl, on the west side of Detroit. The 35-year-old was freed in October 2019 after serving a 45-month sentence for a gun crime and buying fragmentation grenades in a criminal case that drew national attention and left lingering questions about Gregerson's network of radical supporters.