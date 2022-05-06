Detroit police seek suspect who shot 2 men walking to store, leaving 1 dead

Detroit police are working to find a suspect accused of a double shooting Friday on the city's north side that left one man dead and another wounded.

Investigators learned the victims were walking to a store near Albany and Lantz around 2:15 p.m. when someone in a black Chrysler 300 approached and opened fire, striking both men, Police Chief James White told reporters.

One of the men, identified as in his 50s, died at the scene, he said.

The other, believed to be in his 20s, was hospitalized in serious condition Friday night, the chief said. The two victims were not believed to be related, he added.

Officers had been patrolling nearby, heard the gunshots and responded immediately, White said.

The suspect was believed to have used a long gun in the shooting, which White said did not appear to be random.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and checking for video footage to find the suspect's license plate number and identify that person.

"We also are looking into what caused this conflict," White told reporters. "We think we’ve got a pretty good idea of what that is, but we're not prepared to release that as of yet."