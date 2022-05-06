Feds reveal behind-the-scenes details about manhunt for Detroit rapper 42 Dugg

Detroit — Troubled Detroit rapper 42 Dugg claimed he was a sovereign citizen immune to federal laws, said he was worth $11 million, and had help hiding from federal agents during a multistate manhunt, prosecutors said.

Federal records, recorded jailhouse phone calls and courtroom testimony during 42 Dugg’s failed attempt to get bond Thursday provided an insider’s view of the weeks-long hunt that involved a secret spy gadget, piles of cash, drugs and a rapper on the run.