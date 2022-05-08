Person who scaled Detroit's Renaissance Center taken into custody

A person who scaled the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

The Detroit Police Department said Sunday it was speaking to the person to determine a motive before announcing further information.

The Detroit Fire Department assisted in the incident, police said.

Video of the incident, which was reported by WXYZ Detroit, appeared on Twitter.

VIDEO: Person arrested after scaling side of Renaissance Center on Sunday

