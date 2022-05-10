20 people, 30 shots fired: Brawl leads to 4 shot in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left four people, including three teens, wounded Monday on the city's east side.

Officers were alerted around 4:45 p.m. about a large brawl involving about 20 people near McCoy Circle, police Chief James White told reporters.

Those involved were in two groups, he said.

Before officers arrived, as many as 30 shots were fired, White said.

Four victims believed to be involved in the fight were struck, the chief said.

They are all male, ages 15, 16, 18 and 29.

Two were hospitalized in temporary serious condition while the others were listed in stable condition, White said.

It was not yet clear how many shooters were involved, and authorities are seeking a person who might have witnessed or joined in the fight before the shooting, the chief said.

White described the incident as "unnecessary."

“Whatever conflict they were having, not only did they put each other’s lives in jeopardy, but they put all the residents here as well in jeopardy,” he said.