Detroit man, 19, charged in robbery, fatal shooting Friday at gas station

A 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting another man during a robbery at a gas station Friday has been charged, officials said.

Marquise Javier Walker was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A magistrate ordered him held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for May 24, 2022.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

Police said officers were called at about 5:45 p.m. Friday to a gas station in the 8820 block of Wyoming Avenue near Joy Road for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a man, later identified as Arthur Gowens, 47, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials said medics arrived and took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators said Walker allegedly robbed Gowens and shot him before fleeing the scene. Police arrested Walker later Friday, authorities said.