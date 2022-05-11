Bridge demolition to close I-75 between Springwells, Southfield Fwy Saturday night

Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 75 between Springwells Street in Detroit and the Southfield Freeway in Lincoln Park will close overnight Saturday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

They said the stretch of I-75 will be closed to allow crews to demolish the pedestrian bridge at Gilroy Street between Schaefer Highway and Springwells.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and the freeway will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

