Detroit police seek tips on suspects in April 23 carjacking on west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man and woman who carjacked another man last month on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. April 23, 2022, in the 4500 block of

Allendale Street near Tireman Avenue and Interstate 96, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 31-year-old man was sitting in his blue Chevrolet Malibu when he was approached by a man and woman who ordered him out of the vehicle and told him to sit in the passenger’s seat.

The male suspect, who was armed, got into the driver's side and drove away with the victim inside, police said. The woman followed their car in a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan, they said.

The cars were driven to a gas station in the 5800 block of Tireman where the suspects robbed the victim before releasing him.

Police said officers later recovered the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the carjacking should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

