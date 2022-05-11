Felon with loaded gun, stun gun & tactical vest arrested after traffic stop on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after state police stopped him for running a red light and found he had a gun, a tactical vest and a stun gun in his car, officials said.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday on Eight Mile and Basil Street near the Lodge Freeway on the city's west side after a driver ran a red light, according to authorities.

The trooper learned the driver, a man, was a convicted felon and wanted on several outstanding warrants. He arrested the driver and searched his vehicle.

He found a loaded pistol and a tactical vest in the vehicle. He searched the vest and found a stun gun-flashlight inside it.

The driver was taken to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.

