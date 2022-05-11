Man walks in middle of Detroit freeway, headbutts state police car window

Detroit — A man who headbutted a Michigan State Police car window Tuesday after walking in the middle of a freeway is at a hospital, officials said.

State police troopers were called at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a location on the southbound Lodge Freeway near Wyoming Street in Detroit for reports of a man walking in the middle of the expressway.

They arrived and saw the man walking in the right lane and making obscene gestures at traffic.

Troopers asked the man to get off the freeway and walk on its shoulder, officials said. However, the man ignored the troopers' commands and was extremely agitated.

Additional troopers and Detroit police officers arrived to assist, according to authorities.

They said a trooper attempted to grab the man and get him off the roadway, but he slapped his hand away.

Police advised the man they would deploy an electric stun gun and a trooper pointed his device at him, officials said. The man complied with their commands and was placed in handcuffs.

As troopers attempted to put the man into a patrol car, he began resisting. They had to pull the man into the vehicle as he continued to fight, police said. After he was secured in the patrol car, he was taken to the state police's Detroit detachment.

Once there, the man's brother arrived. Troopers spoke to him and called the suspect's mother. Both told troopers the man has mental problems, officials said.

As troopers spoke with the brother, the man used his head to strike the front passenger window of the patrol car multiple times and broke the glass, they said. He was not injured.

Troopers took the man to a hospital to receive mental health care. They learned at the hospital the man had been brought in six months ago after threatening to jump onto a freeway.

Officials said troopers suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

