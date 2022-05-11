MSP: Search warrants executed at locations in Detroit, Oakland, Wayne & Genesse counties

Detroit — State police officials said they are executing search warrants at locations in Oakland, Wayne and Genesse counties as part of a narcotics investigation.

They said the main target of their warrants is a clinic at 8251 Eight Mile Road near Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Investigators said the warrants are part of an operation targeting nurses who allegedly issued illegal prescriptions for tens of thousands of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills. They said the pills were illegally diverted to sales on the street sales.

Warrants were executed in West Bloomfield, Grand Blanc, Van Buren Township, Detroit and Taylor, according to authorities.

Officials said they are not releasing further information at this time but will provide updates later.

