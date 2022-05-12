3 in custody after brawl involving 20 led to Detroit quadruple shooting

Detroit police announced Thursday they have arrested three people in connection with a quadruple shooting this week on the city's east side.

Officers executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. and took an adult and two juveniles into custody, the Police Department said in a statement.

They recovered four guns.

Police said they are "still actively searching for two additional persons of interest."

Other details were not released Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday following a large brawl involving about 20 people near McCoy Circle, Chief James White told reporters.

Investigators estimated as many as 30 shots were fired, striking the four victims, ages 15, 16, 18 and 29.

All four were hospitalized after the incident. Police did not provide an update on their status Thursday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the DPD 5th Precinct detective unit at (313) 596-5240.