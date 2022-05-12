Detroit police, auto theft unit seize 36 ATVs in bust

The Detroit News

An investigation led Detroit police to seizing 36 ATVs in the city on Thursday, the department said.

The DPD Third Precinct Special Operations Unit worked with the Commercial Auto Theft Unit and Downtown Services NPO Team on the bust in the 3500 block of Roosevelt, police said in a statement.

A total of 45 vehicles were seized, including dirt bikes, according to the release.

"These motor vehicles have created a public nuisance and caused a threat to public safety on Detroit roadways," police said. "They also violate the Michigan Motor Vehicle Code. Great work by all involved in this investigation."

Other details, including possible charges, were not released Thursday night.