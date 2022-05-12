Felon found with gun, stun gun and tactical vest in Detroit traffic stop charged

Detroit — A convicted felon arrested Tuesday with a gun, a tactical vest and a stun gun in his car has been charged, officials said.

Eugene Edward Knight, 43, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court in Detroit on several charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of having a firearm during a felony, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stun gun without a license, being a habitual offender-fourth degree and driving with a suspended license, according to Michigan State Police.

A magistrate set Knight's bond at $1,800 and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause hearing, for next Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, up to two years for each count of having a firearm during the commission of a felony, and up to four years for possessing a stun gun without a license.

State police said Knight was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday in Detroit.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday on Eight Mile and Basil Street near the Lodge Freeway on the city's west side after a driver ran a red light, according to authorities.

The trooper learned the driver, later identified as Knight, was a convicted felon and wanted on several outstanding warrants. He arrested the driver and searched his vehicle.

He found a loaded pistol and a tactical vest in the vehicle. He searched the vest and found a stun gun-flashlight inside it.