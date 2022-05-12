Suspects who shot at man in SUV on Detroit's west side sought

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who shot at another man while riding in a car Tuesday, officials said.

They're also looking for a second man who was in the same vehicle as the suspected shooter.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of West Warren Avenue and the Southfield Freeway Service Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men in a silver newer model Ford Escape got into an argument with a 22-year-old man in a gray Dodge Durango at a red

light. Shortly after, one of the suspects in the Ford fired several shots at the victim and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.