Detroit police seek pair accused of using racial slurs in assault of woman

Detroit police are seeking tips to find two women wanted in connection with an assault this month on the city's east side.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. May 1 in the 11000 block of College, investigators said in a statement.

The pair allegedly argued with a 23-year-old woman, used racial slurs then assaulted her before fleeing, according to the release.

Other details were not released Friday.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call the DPD 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.