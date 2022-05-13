Driver shot, killed on Outer Drive in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a driver dead on the city's west side.

The man was driving east in the 7700 block of Outer Drive near the Southfield Freeway around 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, police said.

He was struck at least once and pronounced dead.

Fox 2 reported that the victim continued to drive before crashing.

Police did not release further details about the victim or a suspect.