Driver shot, killed on Outer Drive in Detroit
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Detroit police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a driver dead on the city's west side.
The man was driving east in the 7700 block of Outer Drive near the Southfield Freeway around 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, police said.
He was struck at least once and pronounced dead.
Fox 2 reported that the victim continued to drive before crashing.
Police did not release further details about the victim or a suspect.