Metro Detroiters share outrage over Buffalo supermarket shooting

Metro Detroiters are among those trying to make sense of the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket shooting, one allegedly stoked by racial hatred.

At least 10 people, most of them African American, are dead in the country's latest mass shooting. The suspect, identified as Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a former mayor of Southfield, tweeted Sunday that she was "Angry & devastated at the racially-motivated terrorist attack in Buffalo last night. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one & to a community stricken with grief. ...

"Make no mistake: this was an attack on the Black community. We need to call out this hate directly."

High-profile attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black motorist shot and killed after being stopped by a White police officer April 4, called the Buffalo shooting a "horrifying tragedy!"

"This white male traveled to a predominantly Black neighborhood to slaughter 10+ innocent souls, allegedly yelling racial slurs during his shooting spree. How did this MONSTER get a gun? How did no one stop this??"

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin tweeted that she reached out to U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, whose district includes parts of Buffalo, and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, whose district includes Milwaukee, "after the terrible shootings."

" As I learned when my own district had a shooting in Oxford last fall, there is a tragic fraternity of members who have had shootings in their districts," Slotkin tweeted.