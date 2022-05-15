Man shot by Detroit police following shootout involving multiple suspects

Detroit police shot and wounded a man late Saturday after responding to a shootout involving multiple people downtown.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Congress and Brush after officers heard gunshots, according to a Detroit police press release.

The officers "subsequently found themselves in a situation of shots being fired from multiple directions, which caused them to take cover for their own safety," police said.

Police said from the information they received the officers fired shots to defend themselves and others at the scene.

Only one suspect is believed to have been shot by Detroit police, the release said. Video footage from all available body camera will be examined "to fully understand the circumstances," police said.

Two other individuals were wounded during the shootout. They received non-life threatening wounds, police said.

All of the injured received aid from the officers at the scene and were transported to nearby hospitals. Three firearms were recovered from the scene.

"The Department is committed to transparency and will provide updates to the community and media partners when more information is available," police said.