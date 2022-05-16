Detroit suburbs pursue new ways to stop paying for Highland Park's water debt

Metro Detroit communities are considering new ways to fight paying for Highland Park's $54 million water debt, including changing debt payment rules with the regional water authority and pursuing a state bailout.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has been charging its 84 member communities for Highland Park's refusal to make payments for water and sewer services. But when GLWA officials highlighted in February the specific amounts that communities have been paying for Highland Park's arrears, many Macomb County and Wayne County municipalities mutinied and voted to put their payments in escrow until the issue is settled.