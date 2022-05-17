Detroit mayor appoints new director of civil rights, inclusion

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday he has appointed Anthony Zander to lead the city's Department of Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity.

Zander, 44, will replace Kimberly Rustem, who left the administration, the mayor's office said. The City’s Human Rights Commission unanimously voted to accept Zander's appointment at its monthly meeting on Thursday.

Zander will lead the city's efforts to promote equity, inclusion, and business opportunities, monitor community benefits, ordinances and mediate civil rights complaints. He will oversee the Office of Disability Affairs, led by Director Christopher Samp, and the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship, led by Director Megan Moslimani.

Previously, Zander was a member of Duggan's Lean Continuous Improvement team since 2018. His work consisted of improving internal processes for new programs in multiple city departments and leading cross-departmental projects. Most recently, Zander led efforts to streamline the business licensing process, removing barriers for small businesses to become compliant, and is part of the team executing the city's marijuana program.

“Processes don’t mean much if they aren’t efficient and working for the people they are meant to help,” Duggan said. “That’s why having Anthony lead CRIO is so important right now. With his proven experience in improving the delivery of important services, I have complete confidence that he will make sure our department of civil rights, inclusion and opportunity is operating effectively on behalf of all Detroiters.”

As director, Zander will also ensure organizations are following executive orders on hiring and that departments are properly structured to investigate and bring resolutions to complaints of discrimination.

Prior to joining the city, Zander worked in Washington, D.C., and Lansing focusing on humanitarian policy and led a nonprofit’s statewide Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs department.

The native Detroiter has a graduate degree in political science from Michigan State University.

