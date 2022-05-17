Pair sought in downtown Detroit shooting

Detroit police are seeking tips to find suspects wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend downtown that injured bystanders.

The incident was reported Friday near Cadillac Square and Randolph, investigators said in a statement.

"Two groups of men exchanged words, then fired shots at each other," they said.

Two people walking by at the time were both struck, police reported.

They were identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.

Both were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to submit tips online.

A reward of $500 is offered.