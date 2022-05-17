State was told of problems before man fell through Detroit bridge, nonprofit says

Detroit — Advocates said Monday they warned the state that the city's freeway walkways were in need of repair including a pedestrian bridge a Detroit man claims collapsed beneath him last week, causing him to fall toward the freeway below.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge that Detroit attorney Ely Hydes told The Detroit News he fell through toward the Lodge Freeway was the subject of at least one previous complaint about structural problems, according to the Detroit Greenways Coalition, a nonprofit that pushes for better hiking and biking pathways in the city.