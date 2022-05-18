James King starred at Central Michigan before going to jail. Now he leads Detroit law firm
Oralandar Brand-Williams
The Detroit News
Nearly two decades ago, James King thought he had it made. The star defensive back on Walled Lake Western's 1999 state championship football team had gone on to be a standout linebacker at Central Michigan University and would eventually sign a free-agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.
But a June 2004 brawl in Mount Pleasant involving King and four CMU teammates led to the death of another man, 26-year-old DeMarcus Graham. King and the other men were charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges.