Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in southwest Detroit

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a woman Monday as she walking across a road on the city's southwest side.

The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the area of West Vernor Highway and Dragoon, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a red Ford F-150 with a chrome grill and chrome rims struck the woman as she was walking on the road's grassy median.

Police said the driver failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.

Investigator said the truck likely has damage to its front end due to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez