Bike-riding bandit in armed robbery on Detroit's west side sought

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a bandit on a bike that struck Sunday.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 11:20 a.m. in the area of Kentfield and Clarita near Seven Mile and Evergreen on the city's west side.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old girl was walking home from a store when the armed man, who was riding a bicycle, approached her.

Police said the man took the girl's black Adidas backpack containing two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. He was last seen traveling west on Clarita.

No injuries were reported, they said.

The victim described him as being in his early 20s with a skinny build, 5 foot 7 inches tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez