Border protection officers in Detroit seize 1 ton+ of weed from trailer

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized more than a ton of marijuana in Detroit last week.

According to the agency, an X-ray scan of an inbound tractor-trailer at its Fort Street Cargo Facility and an inspection conducted by officers with canine units revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes manifested as foam pool toys.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than one ton of marijuana on an inbound truck during an inspection at the agency's Fort Street Cargo Facility on May 11, 2022, officials said.

Officers seized the cargo and the trailer, they said.

