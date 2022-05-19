Border protection officers in Detroit seize 1 ton+ of weed from trailer

Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized more than a ton of marijuana in Detroit last week.

According to the agency, an X-ray scan of an inbound tractor-trailer at its Fort Street Cargo Facility and an inspection conducted by officers with canine units revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes manifested as foam pool toys.

Officers seized the cargo and the trailer, they said.

