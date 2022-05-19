Detroit officials break ground on city's first climate-resilient community center

Detroit — City leaders broke ground Thursday on a new $6.6 million solar-powered community center east of Detroit's riverfront, replacing the nearby Lenox Center that has sat vacant for nearly a decade.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined community leaders and Penske Corporation officials to celebrate the new center at A.B. Ford Park in Jefferson Chalmers which was touted as Detroit's first climate-resilient space. The Lenox Center was unusable and located within the Federal Emergency Management Agency's flood plain, Duggan said.

The new building, which is slated to open in 2023, will be an 8,116-square-foot facility built outside of the flood plain and will serve as a space for the neighborhood and a sustainable resilience hub during emergencies, planners said.

The center will include flexible space for indoor youth sports, community events, classrooms and quiet learning spaces.

Construction has already begun with land clearing.

"For nearly a decade, the residents of Jefferson Chalmers have wanted a new community center. Now, thanks to Roger Penske and his commitment to this neighborhood through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, they soon will have one that will be available to them even through power outages,” said Duggan. “Neighborhood revitalization, guided by residents and supported by the city and our business partners, has been the key to the success we are having through the SNF. We believe this new center will be a template for future ones like it."

The facility will be part of $9 million in spending planned for A.B. Ford Park, Duggan said.

The project has $600,000 in grants from the General Motors Climate Equity Fund and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network, which will be used to equip the building with solar installations, including a battery and generator to ensure access during times of emergency, such as floods, power outages or severe weather. During these crises, the community center will be a place where residents can go to charge devices; access the internet; get cool, warm, or dry; and get equipment and supplies for addressing the emergency.

A.B. Ford Park will be redesigned, funded with $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, to include a new walkway connecting the community center to the riverfront, an active zone with outdoor fitness equipment, a sculptural playground for 5- to 12-year olds, another playground for 2- to- 5-year-olds, and picnic and fishing areas.

Aside from a meadow and tree plantings, the park will include Detroit Pistons-sponsored basketball courts and a habitat wetland for wildlife.

The building is funded, in part, from Penske Corp.'s $5 million donation to the Strategic Neighborhood Fund and $3.95 million in city funding.

The Strategic Neighborhood Fund was launched in 2017 by Duggan in partnership with Invest Detroit to focus on leveraging investments in improving parks, streetscapes, commercial corridors and single-family housing. Plans are guided by residents’ input.

The program was initially piloted with a $42 million investment in the Livernois/McNichols, Southwest/West Vernor and Islandview/Greater Villages neighborhoods.

Since then, more than $112 million has been invested in the 10 neighborhoods, including $4.6 million in four completed parks, $12 million in 117 finished single-family rehabs, $51 million in six streetscapes and $39 million in total development costs.

This summer, more Strategic Neighborhood Fund projects are kicking off including construction along commercial corridors, streetscapes on East and West Warren, and improvements at Clark, Heilmann and Balduck parks.

The city's Parks and Recreation Division gathered input from community members on their vision for the space.

“We are very excited to see our community rejuvenated by these new developments,” said Juvette Hawkins-Williams, who works with Friends of Jefferson-Chalmers Riverfront Parks. “A.B. Ford Park is a gem, and we have been waiting a long time for it to be brought back to life in this way.”

