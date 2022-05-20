3 charged in slaying of Detroit woman found in burning car

Three people have been charged in connection with the slaying of a Detroit woman whose body was found this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

The trio — Deontay James Harper, 27, Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer, 28, and Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer, 46, all of Detroit — were arraigned Friday afternoon in 36th District Court.

They were arrested within days of authorities responding to a vehicle fire around 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Lakepointe in Detroit.

Syraya Lee, 35, was found in the trunk with a bag over her head, prosecutors said in a statement. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators allege Harper went to a home in the 19400 block of Moenart earlier Sunday and strangled Lee.

He and the Mcgilmers allegedly moved Lee's body and her vehicle to Lakepointe before setting it ablaze with Lee inside, according to the release.

Harper has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, fourth-degree arson, tampering with evidence and third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Ciera Mcgilmer has been charged with one count each of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Calvin Mcgilmer has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He and Harper were remanded to jail. Ciera Mcgilmer was given a $50,000 bond with a GPS tether and placed on house arrest, the prosecutor's office said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 3.