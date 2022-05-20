Suspect in southwest Detroit fatal hit-and-run Monday in custody, police say

Detroit — A suspect in the fatal Monday hit-and-run of a woman who was walking across a road on the city's southwest side is in custody, police said.

Officials did not release further details but said the department extends its deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends. They also said the victim was a mother and a beloved member of the community.

The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the area of West Vernor Highway and Dragoon, according to authorities.

Police said a red Ford F-150 with a chrome grill and chrome rims struck the woman as she was walking on the road's grassy median.

Police said the driver failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260.

