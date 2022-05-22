Detroit police: Men fire multiple shots at squad car but officers not hit

Detroit police are searching for two men they say fired multiple shots at officers in a squad car early Saturday. The car was struck several times, police said, but no officers were injured.

The shooting took place at about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Dexter Avenue and West Davison Street. The suspects were inside a black Ford Fusion with silver rims, police said in a Twitter thread Saturday afternoon.

The front passenger was a White male wearing a black ski mask and no shirt, police said. The rear passenger was a Black male who had a 9 mm handgun and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe, white sneakers and a black ski mask. Police did not estimate their ages.

"These are the heroes on the frontlines who continue to bravely serve our community in the face of danger," Detroit Police Chief James White said in the Twitter post. "This heinous act is irresponsible and could have taken the lives of the officers and innocent bystanders."

White said the department will "aggressively pursue" the suspects and asked community members to call the department if they know anything about the shooting.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com