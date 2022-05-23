Detroit adds 4 electric buses to transportation fleet

The city of Detroit transportation department put four electric buses into service Monday, officially launching its commitment to the DDOT’s green technology.

The new Proterra electric buses are the first such vehicles in DDOT’s fleet. Electric buses produce fewer emissions, are more energy efficient, quieter and use fewer parts than standard fossil-fuel buses, which makes the rides smoother and the vehicles a sustainable choice for public transit, say city transportation officials.

“DDOT is excited and proud to partner with Proterra to bring cleaner transit to Detroit,” said DDOT’s executive director of transit, C. Mikel Oglesby, in a press release Monday. “Detroiters deserve safe and sustainable transit, and we are happy to be at the forefront of this exciting technology.”

Local leaders, sustainability experts and officials from Proterra attended the kickoff event for the buses at the Rosa Parks Transit Center on Cass Avenue in the city.

The motors of a electric buses are more reliable and cheaper to maintain.

An electric bus charging station for the buses is set up at the Shoemaker Terminal, on Detroit's east side. The electric buses will be assigned to routes based out of that hub, said city officials.

Oglesby said a minimum of 90 drivers is needed to address bus wait times, adding that DDOT recently hired 45 students who are in training while the department continues to recruit.