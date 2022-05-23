Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run of mom in southwest Detroit

A driver has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash last week in southwest Detroit that killed a woman, authorities announced Monday.

Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, was arraigned Saturday through 36th District Court in Detroit on charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault/resulting in death and reckless driving causing death. Bond was set at $10,000.

The crash was reported around 4:51 p.m. May 16.

Detroit police were dispatched to the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Dragoon and found a woman unresponsive on the ground, investigators said in a statement.

Medics pronounced the victim, identified Iris Liciaga, 32, of Detroit, dead, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched last week to cover funeral expenses described her as "a wife, a mother, an irreplaceable friend. Loved by everyone that met her."

Investigators allege Munoz-Gutierrez was driving south on Livernois "when he ignored a curve in the road, causing him to drive onto the sidewalk," according to the release. "It is further alleged that the defendant struck an unoccupied vehicle and continued without stopping when he struck the victim, fatally injuring her, before fleeing the scene."

He turned himself in the Fourth Precinct on Thursday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 31, followed by a preliminary examination on June 6.