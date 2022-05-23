Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission clears Detroit's former top attorney

Detroit — Michigan's Attorney Grievance Commission closed its investigation into Detroit's former Corporation Counsel Lawrence Garcia last week, ending a months-long probe that started in November when Garcia was accused by the city's inspector general of "improperly interfering in our investigations."

"I'm gratified by the decision of the Attorney Grievance Commission, and their recognition that my actions involved no violation of any rule of ethics," Garcia told The Detroit News Monday. "I hope this will end all debate about whether law department attorneys are allowed to represent city employees when they are asked to do so."

The commission's decision was made on May 18 and conveyed to Garcia's accuser, Detroit Inspector General Ellen Ha, in a May 19 letter.

Sarah Lindsey, general counsel for the grievance commission, wrote to Ha that the commission "determined that the evidence reviewed did not warrant further action," and "directed that this request for investigation be closed."

Ha who in November asked the Attorney Grievance Commission to investigate Garcia over claims his office was "improperly intervening in our investigations.”

Ha made the allegations publicly at a Detroit City Council meeting.

"We believe the corporation counsel is improperly intervening in our investigations by providing legal counsel and representation to high-level city officials and employees despite the glaring conflict of interest that looms over law department attorneys under the guise of protecting public officials and employees from the Office of Inspector General," Ha told council members at the time.

"What is at stake here is, what kind of an inspector general should the city have?" Ha said at the time. "The one who operates in accordance with the charter, to act as an independent check on elected or appointed officials, city employees and contractors. Or the one who happily defers her responsibilities and powers in the shadows of the biding time, afraid to do her job as required by the charter?"

Ha did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Garcia defended the practice. He said the alternative to representing city employees in investigations by Ha's office is leaving them to face hefty legal fees, alone.

"Certainly being investigated or interviewed by the OIG is something that only happens to city employees because they are city employees," Garcia said in November. "When that happens, I'm not going to ask them to spend thousands of dollars out of their own pocket to hire private attorneys, as Ms. Ha has asked that they do."

Garcia in November announced he was leaving the city to join Miller Canfield as senior counsel. His last day was Dec. 8.

Mayor Mike Duggan backed Garcia in the dispute.

"I have no idea why the inspector general is trying to deny people their statutory right to counsel," Duggan told reporters in November. "That's all Mr. Garcia is saying is, if an employee gets called in ... we're going to make sure that employee has an attorney to protect their rights."

