Trio arraigned on charges in strangulation of woman found in trunk of burning car

Three Detroit residents have been arraigned on charges in connection with the strangulation death of a woman in the city.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Deontay James Harper, 27, Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer, 28, and Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer, 46, in connection with the homicide of Syraya Lee, 35, also a Detroit resident.

The defendants were arraigned Monday in 36th District Court. Defendants Harper and Calvin Mcgilmer were remanded to jail, Harper on charges of first-degree murder, one count of fourth-degree arson, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding.

Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer was given a $50,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and placed on house arrest after she was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of accessory after the fact.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 3 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. June 10 before 36th District Judge Kenneth King.

The crime occurred around 3:55 p.m. May 15 in the 5420 block of Lakepoint on the city's east side, said the prosecutor's office.

Detroit officers discovered the woman's body in the trunk of a vehicle after responding to the residence where Detroit firefighters were putting out a vehicle fire.

The body was in the trunk of the vehicle wrapped in carpet with a bag over her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities allege Harper strangled the woman, killing her May 15 at a residence in the 19440 block of Moenart in Detroit.

The prosecutor alleges the defendants moved Lee's body and her vehicle to a home in the 5420 block of Lakepoint before setting her car on fire with her body inside.

An investigation by Detroit Police led to the arrests of Harper and Ciera Mcgilmer on May 17. Calvin Mcgilmer was arrested May 18.