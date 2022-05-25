Citizen tips led to arrests in homicide, high-speed shooting: Detroit police

Detroit — Citizen tips led to arrests in two cases — a killing in which the victim's remains were stuffed in a garbage can, and a videotaped police chase that captured a man hanging out of a car window firing gunshots at cops — police officials said Wednesday.

Police Chief James White, Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald and Cmdr. Michael McGinnis provided updates on the two cases during a press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

In the homicide, officers from the 11th Precinct responded to a May 17 911 call to a home in the 12800 block of Gabel on Detroit's east side.

"When they got to the location, a badly decomposed body was found in a trash can," White said. "We have identified a suspect who we believe committed this heinous act."

Police identified the victim as 76-year-old Walter Dansby, who was reported missing in January.

McGinnis said police officials released information about the killing Monday, "and we were successful in receiving tips that helped advance the investigation," he said.

Investigators arrested the suspect Tuesday, McGinnis said.

"It's still early in the investigation," he said. "As you know homicide investigations take a long time. We're still interviewing (the suspect) and collecting evidence."

In the other case that was highlighted Wednesday, officials said tips led to four arrests — an 18-year-old man, two 18-year-old women and a 16-year-old boy — who were inside a car that was involved in a police chase Saturday.

One of the men was captured on a police cruiser's dash-cam video hanging out of a car's passenger side window and firing eight gunshots at the pursuing squad car. A bullet hit the car's roof, inches from the driver's head.

The chase ended when the squad car stalled after a bullet struck the engine block, police said.

"Just hours after the news conference on Monday our community provided tips," White said.

Fitzgerald said the two officers are "doing OK. One of the officers will be returning to work. The other, we're going to give a couple more days off."

One of the men and the juvenile have been released pending further investigation, McGinnis said.

"The two who are still in custody are the driver of the car, and the person who was firing shots," McGinnis said.

