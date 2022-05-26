Detroit teen charged with bringing BB gun to school

A 15-year-old male student at Marygrove High School Student was charged with bringing a BB gun to class, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

The student, who is not being named because he is charged as a juvenile, is charged with possession of a weapon on school property in a weapons-free school zone.

The teen is accused of bringing the gun to school Tuesday at Marygrove High School, in the 8400 block of West McNichols on Detroit's northwest side, and pulling the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The teen's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit before juvenile court Magistrate Leslie Graves.

“We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result," Worthy said in a statement. "The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated."

In a statement to The Detroit News, Marygrove spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson said "We received a video from a Marygrove parent after school (Tuesday). We have informed families that officers believe that they have positively identified the alleged student who appears to have a gun or BB gun. The student has been arrested, is in police custody, and will be removed from the school. We shared this information with staff, families and students yesterday evening. "

Wilson said school officials placed officers at the school Wednesday and conducted increased searches of bags being carried into the school.

"We have no information that any student or staff planned or is planning harm to Marygrove students or staff," Wilson added.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com