Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, scientist and Flint physician, dies at 87

Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, a scientist and longtime Flint physician, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Dr. Hassan died from natural causes in Florida, her family said. She was 87.

She served thousands of patients, trained dozens of medical students and residents, and was the chair of the Allergy Division of the Department of Internal Medicine at McLaren Medical Center in Flint, her family said.

"Throughout her life, she shattered gender, cultural and religious norms, and misconceptions. She was passionate about studying and excelling in the male-dominated fields of science and medicine," her family said in a statement.

Dr. Hassan graduated at the top of her class at Cairo University School of Medicine in Egypt, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Shawky A. Hassan.

Following graduation, they left Egypt to continue their serology studies in Paris at the University of Paris Medical School.

The couple later immigrated to the United States, where she continued her studies at Baylor University School of Medicine in Houston, Texas, obtaining her master’s degree in virology and epidemiology.

She earned her doctor of philosophy degree at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she conducted research in virology and microbiology, then completed a post-doctorate fellowship in infectious diseases at UM in the Department of Internal Medicine, according to her family.

Dr. Hassan practiced medicine with her husband in the field of allergy and immunology in Flint and in Naples, Florida.

A lifelong learner, at 77, she completed a two-year post-doctorate fellowship in integrative medicine at the University of Arizona, continuing to serve her patients with cutting-edge care, her family said.

"She was a devout Muslim and held firmly to her faith, family, science and community as the pillars of her life," her family said.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Dr. Tarek Hassan, Ahmos Hassan, Dr. Sonia Hassan, Susan Hassan and Dr. Adam Hassan; and 11 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, following Salat El Jummah (Friday prayer services) at the Flint Islamic Center, 9447 Corunna Road, Swartz Creek.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Hassan’s name to CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere), a global leader in the worldwide fight to end poverty, to support its work to develop and educate women and girls and provide food security in Egypt. Gifts can be made online at www.care.org/fikriahassan.

