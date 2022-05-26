Vision for neighborhood amenities in District Detroit takes shape

Detroit — A vision for the University of Michigan's Detroit Center for Innovation took shape Thursday, as Olympia Development and Related Companies released plans to develop the District Detroit with neighborhood amenities, including office spaces and parks.

Thursday's announcement, which includes a new round of renderings, is an extension of the two real estate development companies' plans to build the Detroit Center for Innovation, which was announced in December.

The developers envision a new commercial development along Columbia Street, a hotel on Henry Street, residential buildings along Park Avenue, as well as new parks and open spaces around the UM campus in downtown Detroit.

The project envisions new office space, getting old and historic buildings back running, as well as restaurants and shopping.

Construction on the $250 million satellite campus for UM-Ann Arbor is expected to start next year. The campus will consist of three buildings and span 200,000 square feet. It will be constructed on what is now a four-acre surface parking area between Cass and Grand River and between W. Columbia and Elizabeth streets, officials said.

For years, critics have argued there are too many surface parking lots in The District Detroit owned by the Ilitch family, which owns Olympia Development.

More:Detroit Center for Innovation to be built in Ilitch-owned District Detroit

Olympia and the Ilitches are building the UM innovation center in partnership with New York-based Related Companies, which is owned by UM alumnus Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins and namesake of UM's business school.

Originally, the innovation center was going on the site of the failed Wayne County Jail, in Greektown, as a collaboration between Related Companies and Bedrock.

But in June 2021 Ross began to look elsewhere. By year's end Related announced the partnership with Olympia.

Related Companies calls itself "the largest private owner and preservationist of affordable housing in the nation."

Chris Ilitch, CEO of Olympia Development and Ilitch Holdings, said in a statement that “the feedback we receive from the community will guide us as we work to continue creating life-changing opportunities through new housing, good jobs and education.”

The two companies say they're already at work and "engaging stakeholders" on changes coming to the neighborhood.

“More now than ever before, people are looking for dynamic, walkable neighborhoods that have great places to work, mixed-income living options and an abundance of culture, dining and retail in close proximity," Ross said in Thursday's announcement.

"Working with Olympia Development on the DCI," Ross added, "it was immediately apparent how much opportunity there is to build on their progress in The District Detroit and make our work together a model for inclusive urban development."