Detroit 18-year-olds accused of shooting at police from moving car charged

Detroit — Two 18-year-olds accused of shooting at Detroit police officers Saturday on the city's west side have been charged.

Deontay Keon Hestle Jr. and Robbie Shavon Kaigler, both of Detroit, have been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors have charged Hestle with two counts of assault with intent to murder, a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a count of fleeing and eluding police and four counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They have charged Kaigler with two counts of fleeing and eluding police and being an accessory after the fact. She is accused of driving the vehicle as Hestle fired the gun.

Officials said both are expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit.

If convicted, Hestle faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charges. Kaigler faces up to two years in prison for fleeing and eluding and up to five years for being an accessory after the fact.

Police accuse Hestle of hanging out of a speeding car's passenger-side window, leveling a pistol at a pursuing Detroit Police Department cruiser and firing eight shots.

Investigators said the incident happened in the Livernois and Davison area.

Officers first noticed the two when their vehicle passed them. They said Hestle was sitting on the rear right side passenger door sill.

Police attempted to execute a traffic stop and Hestle allegedly produced and fired a handgun at the officers’ vehicle. One of the bullets struck the squad car's engine block and another bullet pinged off the car's roof, inches from an officer's head.

The teens were arrested Tuesday.