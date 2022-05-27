Fire ravages Detroit's Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant

Detroit — A fire ripped through the Traffic Jam & Snug microbrewery and restaurant in the city's Midtown district early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant located on West Canfield near Wayne State University just before 2 a.m., said the department's Chief of Community Relations James Harris.

Harris said no civilians and no firefighters were injured.

"It took us a couple of hours to contain the fire and we're conducting a thorough investigation into how it started and where it started. The important thing is no one was injured."

He also said the fire damaged only the restaurant's building and did not spread to any of the neighboring businesses, which include Third Man Records and a Shinola store.

Scott Lowell, Traffic Jam & Snug's owner, said Friday morning he was at the Poland-Ukraine border on a humanitarian mission and had been watching coverage of the fire.

"I'm trying to get back to Detroit," he said. "I've been watching it on the news and videos. I don't really have much to say. It just feels like a bad dream. I've watched it and I just feel helpless from here."

Lowell said he plans to be back in Detroit by Saturday night.

The restaurant, which is also a bakery and dairy, opened at its location in 1965. It became a microbrewery in 1992.