Fire at Detroit's Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant remains under investigation

The Detroit News

Detroit — A fire that destroyed a popular Midtown Detroit restaurant remained under investigation Saturday.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the blaze Friday at Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant, said fire officials.

No one was injured in the fire, said the Detroit Fire Department.

Owner Scott Lowell watched the fire unfold Friday from the Poland-Ukraine border, where he was on a humanitarian mission.

"It just feels like a bad dream," Lowell said Friday. "I've watched it and I just feel helpless from here."

The blaze destroyed the restaurant but didn’t impact neighboring businesses, including a Shinola store and Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant located on West Canfield near Wayne State University just before 2 a.m., said the department's Chief of Community Relations James Harris.

It took several hours to contain the blaze, he said.

By midday Friday, the building was boarded up with plywood and the fire department was still on the scenes as the smell of burnt wood lingered in the air.

Current and former employees gathered, as customers and supporters also stopped to view the wreckage.

The restaurant, which is also a bakery and dairy, opened at its location in 1965. It became what is believed to be the state's first microbrewery in 1992.

That is when Traffic Jam & Snug — then owned by Ben Edwards and longtime employee Richard Vincent — brewed the first legal beer in Detroit in 60 years.

After a years-long battle with the state, Traffic Jam obtained a license to brew beer; the first batch was West Canfield Ale, followed by Double Malt Cream Ale and Green Apple Ale.

Many fans, including current and former Wayne State students, shared memories of the restaurant and tributes on Twitter.

"If you enjoy craft brew in Michigan, you can thank Traffic Jam for changing the laws," tweeted Doug Geiss.

"Our hearts go out to our friends at Traffic Jam & Snug," tweeted BroadwayinDetroit. "This has been one of our fans most popular restaurants and a terrific partner of ours for many years."