Detroit public schools to dismiss 3 hours earlier on Tuesday
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Classes at the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be let out three hours earlier Tuesday, officials said.
In a post on the district's Facebook page, they said school will dismiss three hours earlier Tuesday and all indoor after-school activities are canceled.
The post did not give a reason for the early dismissal, but temperatures are forecast to rise near 90 degrees Tuesday in Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat will begin subsiding Wednesday, when a high of 82 is forecast with a chance of showers. Thursday's high is expected to be milder still, with a high near 72.