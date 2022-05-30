Detroit public schools to dismiss 3 hours earlier on Tuesday

Detroit — Classes at the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be let out three hours earlier Tuesday, officials said.

In a post on the district's Facebook page, they said school will dismiss three hours earlier Tuesday and all indoor after-school activities are canceled.

The post did not give a reason for the early dismissal, but temperatures are forecast to rise near 90 degrees Tuesday in Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat will begin subsiding Wednesday, when a high of 82 is forecast with a chance of showers. Thursday's high is expected to be milder still, with a high near 72.