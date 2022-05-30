2 children critically injured in Belle Isle hit-and-run crash

Detroit — Michigan State Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash Monday on Belle Isle that critically injured two children.

In a Twitter post shortly after 9 p.m., MSP said the park has been closed to traffic and cars were starting to exit the island.

Just before 10 p.m., the agency tweeted that the two pedestrian victims have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.