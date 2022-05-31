Suspect arrested in Belle Isle hit-and-run that injured two children

A 23-year-old Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run Monday on Belle Isle that left two children in critical condition, police said.

The suspected vehicle was also recovered, Michigan State Police tweeted Tuesday morning. Detectives said Tuesday morning that they were interviewing the suspect.

According to police, the driver of a Mercury four-door car left the roadway on Belle Isle while traveling on Riverbank Drive. He then drove onto the beach, hit two people and sped off. An investigation led police to the suspect on the city's west side.

Meanwhile the victims, a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

Police said the investiation is ongoing and would be turned over to the prosecutor for review.