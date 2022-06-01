Live: Duggan delivers keynote address at Mackinac Policy Conference

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to deliver his keynote address Wednesday while at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

The theme of this year's conference is changing role of business in polarizing times. He's expected to start speaking at 4 p.m. on a wide range of topics, including technology and ShotSpotter, the Detroit Police Department's controversial aerial gunfire detection system. The City Council is considering expanding use of the system.

Watch:

On Tuesday, Duggan opened up the conference defending his stance that he would not knowingly reveal a confidential FBI informant and alert a target of an ongoing investigation of bribery involving towing contractors in the city.

"I did not and would not ever disclose the identity of a person I knew to be a confidential source in an investigation. Any suggestion that I did is just plain false," Duggan said in response to a story The Detroit News story published on Tuesday.

The story explained federal court records and interviews provided a look at Duggan's conduct behind the scenes of a federal corruption investigation targeting at least two of the mayor's closest allies on the City Council in recent years: André Spivey and Janeé Ayers.

After getting advance notice of a federal investigation involving Spivey from the now-former councilman in June of last year, Duggan moved to capitalize on the scandal and shared an informant's identity with multiple people, according to four sources familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The informant is a towing contractor in Metro Detroit who was wearing hidden recording equipment for the FBI while secretly filming Spivey and others accepting bribes.

In September, Duggan traded his keynote address for an hour-long fireside chat in the hotel's grand theatre giving updates on neighborhood developments and introduced Antoine Bryant as the city's new planning and development director. They also discussed side lot sales and connecting residents to the riverfront.

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_