Metro Detroit jeweler shot to death near his Oak Park store

Oak Park — A suspect was in custody after an Oakland County jeweler was found shot and killed near his store in Oak Park on Wednesday, police said.

Daniel Hutchinson, 47, of Pleasant Ridge was identified by Oak Park police as the victim of the shooting.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls Wednesday for a shooting on the 21000 block of Greenfield Road, north of Eight Mile Road.

Police said Hutchinson was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, which was less than a mile from his jewelry store, Hutch's Jewelry. The store featured fine and custom jewelry, chains, pendants and medallions to customers. WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported that he was a well-known Metro Detroit jeweler.

Officers performed CRP on Hutchinson but were unsuccessful, police said.

Investigators said Hutchinson was approached by a suspect as he was leaving his business. The suspect fled the scene and later was apprehended by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513.

