Mother in limbo as police begin work at Macomb Co. landfill to find girl's remains

Eastpointe — As the preparation to search for 17-year-old Zion Foster's remains in a huge landfill entered the second day Wednesday, her mother said the strain is taking its toll.

"I'm holding on, but I'm just existing at this point," Ciera Milton said. "I don't even know what to think or say anymore."

Detroit police and officials from the city's General Services Division Tuesday began preparing to search the Pine Tree Acres landfill on 29 Mile Road in Lenox Township.

Police announced the search, dubbed "Operation Zion," last month after learning that Zion's body likely had been thrown into a Dumpster in Detroit, which was emptied into the landfill.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Tuesday that the first few weeks of the effort will involve making the area safe to search.

"Technically we haven't commenced the actual search yet," McGinnis said. "We're in the process of creating a safe work environment ... we have to build a road and then use materials to make sure there's no collapse."

Engineers from the Detroit Public Works and Washtenaw County's Public Works Division helped develop an excavation plan, McGinnis said.

"There’s a small team out there now — DPD personnel are setting up supportive material, and tents; people from the General Services Division are operating equipment; and the Detroit Fire Department is out there helping decontaminate the workers as they go to the landfill and back down," McGinnis said.

"There's a focus area of material that's about 20 feet below the surface," McGinnis said. "We have to excavate and move the unfocused material. We're hopeful we'll start a detailed inspection of the focused material June 15, but we'll know for sure as this week progresses. It could be a week; could be two weeks."

Excavating a landfill isn't the kind of operation Detroit police normally work on, McGinnis said.

"Our team has done a landfill search before but it wasn’t in an excavating capacity," he said. "We were searching for debris that had just been dropped off. It was a totally different set of circumstances."

Milton said it's not easy for her to visit the landfill, but it's also difficult staying away.

"I couldn't go down there today, but I will be frequenting there most likely — a Wednesday here, a Saturday there," she said.

Zion, an Eastpointe High School student, was reported missing in January. Milton said the last she heard from her daughter was a Jan. 5 text message at 12:59 a.m.: "I'm on my way home."

At the time of her disappearance, Zion was still wearing the uniform of her employer, the Detroit Wing Company. She would have graduated from high school this year, her mother said.

Police said they suspect Zion was killed within weeks of her disappearance. During last month's press conference announcing Project Zion, McGinnis said investigators submitted a warrant to Wayne County prosecutors seeking murder charges against Zion's cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said Tuesday that a warrant request is still under consideration in the case, although she would not confirm the request involved Brazier.

Brazier, reportedly the last person seen with Zion before she disappeared, was named as a person of interest in the case in January. The day after he was publicly named as a person of interest, Brazier surrendered to police. In March, he was convicted of lying to Eastpointe police about the investigation into Zion's disappearance.

Brazier is serving a one- to four-year sentence at the Charles Egeler Reception And Guidance Center in Jackson.

The first phase of the search for Zion's body could last as long as two weeks, police said. That phase involves removing 20 feet of material, building a road and constructing a deck to inspect the waste, police said.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN