Detroit DPW begins repaving 65 miles of road, installing 3,000 speed humps

The city of Detroit kicked off its road improvement and construction season Friday with a $70 million program aimed at improving 40 miles of residential streets and 25 miles of major roads, constructing streetscapes along three major commercial corridors and installing 3,000 speed jumps in residential neighborhoods to discourage speeding.

Contractors hired to pave major roads are required to make sure at least 51% of the work is performed by Detroit residents, while local streets will be paved by city crews, according to Department of Public Works Director Ron Brundidge.

The three streetscapes the city is constructing — along East Warren Ave., West Warren Ave. and Rosa Parks Blvdl. — are meant to draw pedestrians and customers for local businesses. Those improvements will cost $21.9 million. An additional $3.1 million is being spent on sidewalk replacements, according to city officials.

"It's a much more enhanced improvement above and beyond what we do with just our paving program," Brundidge said. "We're also putting in new beautiful landscaping, beautiful street lighting, pedestrian lighting that really encourages folks to walk along the different corridors."

Brundidge said over the last three years, 7,000 speed humps have been installed in residential neighborhoods and the city has seen a marked decrease in speeding.

"I believe once we've competed this year's program, we will have addressed every request that we have received from residents to get speed humps to slow down the speeding that was occurring throughout their neighborhood," Brundidge said.

Patricia Henderson, superintendent of street maintenance at the Department of Public Works, said Detroit's residential roads are surveyed and rated on a scale of one to four, with one being the worst conditions.

"We select roads that are most in need of repair, and those are the streets we resurface first," Henderson said.

All residential roads that received the lowest score of one will be repaired this year, she said.

Sylvester Oglegree, senior construction inspector with the city, said one city crew of about 15 people currently paves the 40 miles of residential roads that are in need of resurfacing.

Brundidge said the DPW has been experiencing a labor shortage and has adjusted by hiring contractors. He and Henderson also emphasized that construction jobs are not just for men.

"Being a woman and being a part of this effort is everything to me, showing young ladies and young girls that you too can do construction work," said Henderson, who added that she is the first female superintendent of street maintenance in the DPW. "I'm here as a woman, and I've taken charge."

Repaving roads involves three steps — milling down the old road, leveling new asphalt and adding a wearing or surface course. Oglegree said his crew is in charge of leveling, which takes about an hour per block. The top or surface course gets added several weeks later, he said.

Federal and state transportation funds and road bonds will foot the bill for this year's projects.

A full list of the streets the city will be repaving this year can be found on the DPW website.

